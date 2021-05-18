Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) were up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 9,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 208,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 11,365,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,662,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh purchased 389,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,800 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

