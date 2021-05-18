Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.63). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 12,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,685. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

