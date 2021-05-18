Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 49,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,012. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

