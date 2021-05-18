AMATEN Market Cap Hits $795,639.40 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $795,639.40 and $264.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00094436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $649.55 or 0.01493131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00118818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00063668 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

