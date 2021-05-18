Castle (CSTL) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $18,214.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.09 or 0.00712819 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006267 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $747.76 or 0.01718904 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,049,673 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

