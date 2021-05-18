Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00005029 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $19.51 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00094436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $649.55 or 0.01493131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00118818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.