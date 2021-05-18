Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trican Well Service (TOLWF)

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS: TOLWF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $2.25 to $2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Trican Well Service was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/9/2021 – Trican Well Service was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of TOLWF remained flat at $$1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

