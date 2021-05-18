Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,651.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $229.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.11 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.