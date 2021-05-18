Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.32 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,928. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $80.32. 154,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.