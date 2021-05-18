Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 594,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,751. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

