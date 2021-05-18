BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.0% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 157,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,496. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

