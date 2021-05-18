iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 2.75% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $746,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.87. 3,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

