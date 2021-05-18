Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

USMV traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,083 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

