Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CDZI stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,602. Cadiz has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

