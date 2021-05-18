BMO Capital Markets Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRUFF. TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

HRUFF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

