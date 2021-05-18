Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

