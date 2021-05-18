F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 11,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laidlaw started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

