Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.87 billion-$13.66 billion.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Infineon Technologies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of IFNNY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 107,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,162. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

