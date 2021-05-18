Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.87 billion-$13.66 billion.
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Infineon Technologies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.
Shares of IFNNY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 107,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,162. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.