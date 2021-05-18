American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is Middleton & Co Inc MA’s 10th Largest Position

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 2.2% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $245.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

