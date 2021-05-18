Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $216.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

