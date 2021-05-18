Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 17,580 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

