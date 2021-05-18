Shaker Investments LLC OH Reduces Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 29.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $128,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

