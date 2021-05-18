PumaPay (PMA) Reaches Market Cap of $13.17 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and $472,157.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.27 or 0.01510089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00118803 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

