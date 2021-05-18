Bitradio Reaches Market Capitalization of $87,238.19 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $87,238.19 and $22.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015753 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00034978 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.08 or 0.01117969 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,990,771 coins and its circulating supply is 9,990,767 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

