Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Purchases 1,999,920 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 246.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,811,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999,920 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 3.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $58,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 83,350 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 231,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274,049. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

