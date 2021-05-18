Patton Fund Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 385,458 shares of company stock valued at $52,812,434 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.23. 14,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.34 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

