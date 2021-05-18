Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 12,632 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Argus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.17.

ULTA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,806. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.50 and its 200-day moving average is $297.78.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

