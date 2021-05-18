1,799 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.76. 5,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,219. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.57. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $168.24 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

