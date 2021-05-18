M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $37,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH remained flat at $$93.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,327. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

