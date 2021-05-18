BCK Capital Management LP Sells 420 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BCK Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 0.9% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. FMR LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 737,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after buying an additional 390,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $9,145,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $102.85. 29,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,804. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

