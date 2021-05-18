Tortoise Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

