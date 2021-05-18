The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 5.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

