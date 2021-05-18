The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 5.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Yield Curve

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.