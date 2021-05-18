Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report $238.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.00 million. Okta reported sales of $182.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Okta stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.66 and its 200-day moving average is $248.67. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $166.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

