Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

