Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Issues Earnings Results

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.34. Remark has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

