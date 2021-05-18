$20.52 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post sales of $20.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.25 million and the highest is $40.83 million. argenx posted sales of $3.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 479.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $116.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 million to $248.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $284.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $419.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,370. argenx has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.67.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

