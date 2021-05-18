Family Firm Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 285,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 109,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,925. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $55.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

