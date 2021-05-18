Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Altium Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after buying an additional 5,699,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,772,000 after purchasing an additional 191,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.83. 13,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.