Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,061,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.97. 31,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,936. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.10 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

