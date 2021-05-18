Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Shares of RAVN traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $45.11.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.