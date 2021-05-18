BCK Capital Management LP Has $13.04 Million Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies accounts for about 7.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,169,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 72,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,058. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.97 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

