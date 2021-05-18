Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.79 million.

LUNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. 4,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,462. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,391 shares of company stock valued at $30,302,939.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.