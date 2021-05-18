Family Firm Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.47. 2,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,879. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.