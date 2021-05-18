Ocean Capital Management LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.43. 536,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,570,117. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

