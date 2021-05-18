Commerce Bank Acquires 11,694 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 998,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $141,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average is $140.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

