D Orazio & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 50,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 23.3% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 84,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 35.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

