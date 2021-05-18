Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $20.70

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $21.70. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pharvaris B.V. alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $67,910,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $28,897,000.

About Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.