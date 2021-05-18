Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report earnings per share of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $2.98. Target posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 272.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $10.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $210.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.29. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.