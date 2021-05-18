Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 39,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 736,340 shares.The stock last traded at $21.51 and had previously closed at $21.68.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $17,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ferro by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ferro by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after acquiring an additional 412,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 107.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400,433 shares during the period.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -361.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

