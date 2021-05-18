Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 5,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 242,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

MMX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.75 million, a P/E ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,087 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 720,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

